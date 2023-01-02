Police arrest three suspects over attempt on life of an officer  

Operatives of Ogun Police Command have arrested three men who made an attempt to kill a police sergeant, Akinpelu Sunday while carrying out his duty at Orile Imo, in Obafemi Owode LG Area of the State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi announced this in a press statement he issued Monday.

The suspects, including: Olayiwola Basiru, Bamimore Isiaka and Soliu, Oyeyemi revealed, were arrested when they attacked a policeman and attempted to burn a police towing vehicle so as to prevent investigation into the cause of the accident.

Oyeyemi’s statement reads in part: “Following the report of an accident at Orile Imo area, a police sergeant attached to the Traffic Section of the Owode Egba Divisional Headquarters was detailed to rescue the victims and recover the vehicles involved to the station.

“But on getting to the scene, the suspects attacked the policeman and the towing vehicle driver with sledge hammer, stick and other dangerous weapons in order to prevent them from taking one of the vehicles involved to the station for further investigation

“The policeman and the towing vehicle driver managed to escape from the scene and ran to the station with varying degrees of injuries.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba division, CSP Olasunkanmi Popoola when hinted, led his men to the place where he met the suspects who had already poured petrol on the towing vehicle and about setting it ablaze after removing the sum of #520,000 belonging to the towing vehicle driver”.

The Police Spokesperson disclosed that three amongst the hoodlums were arrested, while others escaped, but the remaining petrol was recovered from them.

Meanwhile the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered that those escaped must be hunted for and brought to book.

He further directed that the arrested suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.