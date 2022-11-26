Police arrest teacher for sexually assaulting five female pupils

A private school teacher, Umar Isah, has been arrested by operatives of the Katsina State Police Command for sexually assaulting five female children in his class.

This was made known by the spokesman of the Command, SP Gambo Isah, when he paraded the suspect on Friday.

The 25-year-old suspect, who was paraded at the headquarters of the Katsina State Police Command in Katsina, was accused of having repeatedly lured the pupils under his care into the toilet to fondle with their private parts.

Isah, who admitted committing the offence in his confessional statement, said: “Inside the class is like a parlor with a small room.

“So, I take them inside the small room one after the other, remove their hijab and fondle with their private part.”

When quizzed if he was under a spell to do that, he said: “No.

“I am not instructed by any herbalist or Mallam to do so.

“I just find myself doing it.”

The police report on the incident said: “On the 10/11/2022 at about 1000hrs, the following persons namely Hussaina Rabe, Basira Umar, Khalid Ibrahim and Zainab Ibrahim all of Shargalle village, Dutsi LGA of Katsina state, jointly reported at Dutsi Division against one Umar Isah, ‘M’, aged 25yrs of Mashi LGA, a classroom teacher, that on different dates and time, the suspect took advantage of their daughters (names withheld) and lured them into the school’s toilet and inserted his finger into their private parts.

“In the course of investigation, suspect confessed to the commission of the offence.

“Investigation is ongoing.”





