Police arrest suspected armed robber in Jigawa

Police in Jigawa have arrested a 27-year-old man over alleged armed robbery in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, stated in Dutse Tuesday that the suspect was arrested on July 29 in possession of a motorcycle allegedly snatched from a commercial motorcyclist.

Shiisu stated that the commercial motorcyclist reported to the police on July 8 that some hoodlums attacked him with dangerous weapons on July 7.

“The hoodlums carted away the victim’s mobile phone and motorcycle valued at N230,000.

“Fortunately, detectives at Birnin Kudu arrested a 27-year-old resident of Bariki village in possession of the motorcycle on July 29.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence,’’ Shiisu stated.

He added that the suspect would be arraigned upon completion of investigation.