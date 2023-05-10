Police arrest Naval, Prison Officers for robbery

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested officers of the Nigerian Navy, Ibrahim Adamu, 25, and Nigerian Correctional Service, Abdullahi Abdulwahab, 26, for alleged car snatching and armed robbery.

The spokesman of the Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police, made this known on Tuesday.

Nwabuzor, who spoke when he paraded Adamu and Abdulwahab in Benin, the Edo State capital, said they were arrested in military uniforms in Ekpoma by operatives acting on credible information.

He said the suspects attacked the driver of an unregistered C300 Mercedes Benz car in Sapele, Delta State and snatched the car from him.

They also forced the driver to transfer N400,000 to their account.

He said the suspects were meant to take the car to Abuja and sell it when they were arrested by the police in Ekpoma, Edo State.

“The suspects have made statements and claimed to be personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Correctional Service respectively,” Nwabuzor said.

Adamu, who was recruited into the Nigeria Navy in 2019, said he was arrested for stealing a Mercedes Benz C300 car in Delta State.

He told newsmen: “I was recruited into the Navy in 2019.

“I worked in Lokoja, Kogi State before I was posted to Warri, Delta State.

“It was when I went on a course in Sapele that I made the plan to steal a vehicle.

“After my course, Abdullahi came to visit me and I told him my plans, assuring him that we would make money and he agreed to join me.”

Abdullahi, who was serving in the NCoS in Kaduna State, said Adamu invited him to Warri for the job, adding that it was his first time taking part in a robbery.