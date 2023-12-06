Police arrest five suspected armed robbers in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested five suspected armed robbers who were allegedly connected with recent robbery attacks and killings at the Gateway Polytechnic in Saapade.

Abiodun Alamutu, the State Commissioner of Police, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

He added that the Command recovered two Lexus cars stolen during recent robbery attacks.

Alamutu recalled that some suspected armed robbers recently invaded communities, hosting students of Gateway Polytechnic, which is in Saapade in the state’s Remo North Local Government Area.

According to Alamutu, the Command’s operatives in the Remo North Division had received a distress call on Saturday at 3 a.m. that some armed robbers were on rampage within their community.

He said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) led his men to respond to the distress call and met a group of armed robbers.

The CP added: “There was an exchange of gunfire between the Police and the armed men.

“In their bid to escape, they shot at four students who were walking along the road and made away with a Lexus car they had earlier snatched at gunpoint from another student.

“One of the victims of the gunshots reportedly died on his way to the hospital, while the three others were treated and discharged.

Also Read

“The Police later tracked the stolen Lexus car to the Oke-Itoku area of Abeokuta, where it was recovered.

“Another Lexus car, discovered to have been snatched at the Ajuwon area of the state by the same gang, was also recovered”

Alamutu stated that some members of the gang were later arrested through intelligence gathering, while a member of another gang which robbed people of their phones at gunpoint was also nabbed.