Police arrest driver for alleged unlawful possession of pistols

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a driver, Azeez Babatunde, for alleged unlawful possession of two locally-made pistols in the Maroko area of the state.

The Command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post on his verified X handle on Thursday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said the police on patrol arrested the suspect while his accomplices escaped.

He said: “At about 5am, anti-crime patrol officers from Maroko Division noticed a minibus do a quick U-turn upon sighting them on Hakeem Dickson Street.

“The officers went in pursuit, but six persons jumped out of the vehicle, running in different directions.

“The officers caught up with the vehicle and arrested the only person left in the vehicle, the driver, Babatunde.”

Hundeyin said when the vehicle was searched, two locally-made pistols, two unexpended cartridges and a knife were found.

The spokesperson said that investigation into the case was ongoing.