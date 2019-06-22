The Federal Capital Territory Police Command in Abuja has arrested a 22-year-old, Mustapha Aliyu, with the freshly severed head of a three year-old boy.

The Commissioner, FCT Police Command, Bala Ciroma, revealed this on Friday during a news briefing.

Ciroma said Aliyu was arrested at about 2:30pm on May 19 following a distress call to the police that he was in possession of the head of the boy identified as Usman Awalu of Rugan Fulani close to Leleyi village in Kwali Area Council.

The suspect confessed that prior to his arrest, he has beheaded four other children and gave their heads to his master, who is now at large.

According to him, he is paid N170,000 for every male victim and N160,000 for every female victim.

Aliyu said his victims were taken from Sheda, Kwali, Kilankwa, Gwako and Leleyi villages.

Ciroma said effort is being intensified to arrest his master who is at large.