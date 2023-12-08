Police arraign woman over breach of peace, fraud

The police have arraigned a 20-year-old woman, Ajayi Sherifat, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged breach of peace and fraud.

The woman is standing trial on a two-count charge of breach of peace and fraud.

The prosecutor, ASP Caleb Leramo, told the court on Friday that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in the month of July to November 2023 at Agric Olope junction in Ado-Ekiti.

Leramo alleged that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

He also alleged that the defendant, a sales girl, obtained the sum of N1.9 million and converted the said money realised from sales of chicken feeds to her personal use.

The money belonged to one Oyekunle Taiwo.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 181(d) and 329(1) (a) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.

Counsel to the defendant, Adegboyega Falowo, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Saka Afunso, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till January 15 for hearing.