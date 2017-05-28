Plot to recall Senator Melaye thickens

Efforts to recall Senator Dino Melaye from the Senate intensified on Sunday as electorates in all the seven local government areas of his Kogi West Senatorial District continued to troop out in the hundreds to partake in the ongoing signing of a referendum to that effect.

Our correspondent gathered that the effort to recall Senator Melaye is spearhead by the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.‎

Investigations further revealed that to ensure Melaye’s recall becomes a reality, N100,000 is dedicated to each polling unit in the seven local government areas of Kogi West Senatorial District.‎

The local government councils involved are Ijumu, Kabba/Bunu, Lokoja, Kogi, Mopa/Amuro, Yagba West and Yagba East.‎

A copy of the register for the recall of Melaye in Ukwo ward showed that the process has been concluded in some places.

Melaye has been a persistent critic Bello’s administration.

If the process is successful, ‎Melaye will be the first lawmaker to be recalled by his constituent.

Advertisements