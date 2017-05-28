LATEST NEWS:
12. June 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Emmanuel LekeJune 12, 20171min0

Related Articles

Politics

Move to recall me will fail, says Melaye

Politics

June 12: Ekiti declares holiday

Politics

Osogbo-born professionals congratulate Basiru, Akinola on appointments as commissioners in Osun

Politics

June 12 is part of our history – Atiku 

Politics

June 12 supersedes May 29 as Democracy Day – Tinubu

Politics

Edo to curtail menace of herdsmen

Politics

June 12 deserves recognition – Olaiya

Politics

Plot to recall Senator Melaye thickens

Dino-Melaye-e1489865747513.jpg
Our correspondent gathered that the effort to recall Senator Melaye is spearhead by the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello

Efforts to recall Senator Dino Melaye from the Senate intensified on Sunday as electorates in all the seven local government areas of his Kogi West Senatorial District continued to troop out in the hundreds to partake in the ongoing signing of a referendum to that effect.

Our correspondent gathered that the effort to recall Senator Melaye is spearhead by the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.‎

Investigations further revealed that to ensure Melaye’s recall becomes a reality, N100,000 is dedicated to each polling unit in the seven local government areas of Kogi West Senatorial District.‎

The local government councils involved are Ijumu, Kabba/Bunu, Lokoja, Kogi, Mopa/Amuro, Yagba West and Yagba East.‎

A copy of the register for the recall of Melaye in Ukwo ward showed that the process has been concluded in some places.

Melaye has been a persistent critic Bello’s administration.

If the process is successful, ‎Melaye will be the first lawmaker to be recalled by his constituent.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousGroup rubbishes calls for Ogbadu's resignation as NABDA DG

nextMilitary Pensions Board gets new Chairman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

DSS speaks on alleged recovery of $9m from home of Chief Justice of Nigeria

Directive to stop estimated bill payment not applicable to residential customers – DisCos

Match ball crisis rocks Eagles, as South Africa bailed Nigeria

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements