Play on General Gowon to be staged in Lagos

A play, “GOWON”, which depicts the life of retired General Yakubu Gowon, former Nigeria’s military head of state, is to be staged in Lagos, from August 24 to August 25.

This was disclosed on Sunday in a statement by the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, producers of the play.

According to the statement, the play would focus on Gowon’s service to Nigeria and also take a “deep and cursory look at his tribe – Angas, in Plateau”.

“It will run with the theme of unity and lean heavily on the Gowon era policy of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Reorientation put in place at the end of the civil war to heal wounds,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the statement was signed by Mofoluwake Edgar, Managing Director, Duke of Shomolu Foundation.

“The play will seek to celebrate the ‘No Victor, No Vanguished’ proponent,” the statement added.

It said that the play was written by Prof. Ahmed Yerima, who would also direct the stage proceedings.

Yerima had written equally strong historical plays on Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Emir Muhammad Sanusi II, Alhaji Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, and Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

All the plays were produced by the Duke of Shomolu Foundation.

The statement indicated that the play had been in the drawing board in the last two years “waiting for the most auspicious time”.

“For the first time ever on a Nigerian stage, a play will feature accomplished British actress – Tayo Elesin – who will play the role of Victoria, Gowon’s wife.

“Tayo, who was HID Awolowo in the play “Awo”, staged in London, had featured in many western stage plays and many critically acclaimed movies on Netflix.

“She will bring to bear on the production her international clout and experience,” the statement said.

The statement disclosed that the play is being sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria, Unified Payments, Orangeline and Sonora Capital.

“The showing will be at the Agip Recital Hall of The Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos,” it said.

NAN reports that Gowon, who became the nation’s head of state at 32, ruled Nigeria from 1966 to 1975.

His regime was terminated by a military coup with the late General Murtala Mohammed taking his place.