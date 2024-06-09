Invasion of Privacy: Apologise or face legal action, Gani Adams tells Igboho

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has asked Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, to either apologise or face legal action for allegedly invading his privacy.

Aare Adams made this demand in a pre-litigation letter written on his behalf by Adesina Ogunlana, his counsel.

In the letter dated June 4, 2024 and addressed to Igboho, Iba Adams detailed how the Yoruba nation activist allegedly infringed on his fundamental human rights.

He alleged that Igboho intruded on his privacy by publishing a private conversation he had with a friend sometimes in 2021 in the media.

Adams described Igboho’s action as a deliberate, reckless and malicious breach of his fundamental rights to privacy as constitutionally guaranteed as cognisable in Section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

He added that his reputation has been grossly besmirched and most unfairly so “by your deliberate act afore-described”.

Adams demanded a letter of unqualified apology from Igboho for the reckless and unlawful invasion of his privacy by the mass publication of his private discussion with Nurudeen Banjo, which has scandalised his pre-eminent personality and status.

He said: “Nonetheless, despite your affront to the honour and reputation of our Client, the great weight of his traditional title and office dictates first an embrace of rapproachment with you as a brother worthy and so, we have his instructions to request for an amicable settlement of his grievance in this matter with your good self.

“To that end, Our Client considers a month from the day of your receipt of this letter time adequate enough, to receive your response.

“However, where you treat this our letter with the disdain or ignore, our Client shall recourse to the Law to press claims.”