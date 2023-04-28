PlateauDecides: ITF congratulates Sun correspondent over appointment by Governor-elect

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has congratulated Gyang Bere, the Correspondent of the Daily Sun Newspaper over his appointment as Special Assistant on Media to Plateau Governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang.

The Director, Public Affairs Department of the Fund in a congratulatory message Thursday in Jos, Suleyol Chagu said the appointment was well deserved.

”For us at the ITF, your appointment is an attestation to your commitment and passion for the journalism profession which you have tenaciously dedicated half of your life to.

”As you settle to your new responsibility, I pray the Lord Almighty will imbue you with wisdom, good health and patience to contribute your quota towards the success of the Caleb Mutfwang-led incoming administration in the state.

”While wishing you the very best of luck, kindly accept the assurances of our Director-General’s esteemed regards,” she said.

NAN reports that before his appointment, Bere was the Chairman, Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Plateau State, North Central Nigeria.