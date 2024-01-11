Plateau killings: US Senator pledges support for Nigeria

A Senator of the United States of America, Rev. Raphael Warnock, has expressed solidarity with the Nigerian Government and people in the wake of the devastating killings in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Over 200 lives were tragically lost during attacks in the communities on December 23, 24 and 25, 2023.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas had condemned the killings in a statement on Wednesday, in response to which Warnock pledged to address the concerns.

“I will look further into this issue and seek opportunities to support humanitarian efforts, including the protection of religious freedom,” he said.

He emphasised the need to provide relief, work towards security and stability, and stand against those targeting their own people.

The senator assured that he would consider NIDO’s views when evaluating legislation related to human rights and religious freedom in Nigeria.

Warnock supports a robust international affairs budget and efforts by the US and the international community to protect human rights, promote democratic values, and ensure long-term peace and stability.

NIDO America’s Board of Trustees and Board of Directors had condemned the Plateau State killings, urging a thorough investigation for justice.

The organisation extended condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for the healing of the injured.

It said: “NIDO calls on the international community and media outlets to join in solidarity against such acts of violence.

“In these trying times, NIDO Americas and Warnock stand united in advocating for justice, humanitarian support, and a world free from violence.

“Together, we aim for peace, security, and respect for all human beings.”