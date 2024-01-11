Plateau governorship: APC urges calm ahead of Supreme Court’s judgment

The Plateau chapter of the All Progressives Congress has called on its members and supporters to remain calm as the Supreme Court is set to deliver judgment on the governorship election in the state.

The Supreme Court has slated Friday, January 12, to deliver judgment on the appeal filed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang challenging his removal by the Court of Appeal.

The Plateau APC, in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang, urged the people to be calm and refrain from any act contrary to the party’s culture.

Namang said that APC believes in maintaining decorum and peace in all its conduct, no matter the situation.

“Whatever direction the decision of the apex court goes, the APC, which has been a respecter of the rule of law and a strong believer in our judicial system, would welcome the outcome in good faith.

“The APC enjoins security agencies in the state to be extra vigilant to ensure that law and order are maintained.

“The party wishes to restate its position on respect for constitutionalism and the rule of law, which are sacrosanct for democracy and good governance,’’ he said.