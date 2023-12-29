Plateau Attacks: Open letter to President Tinubu, by Olukayode Ajulo

Dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,

I write to you with a heavy heart, burdened by the incessant killings, heinous and brutal attacks that continue to plague the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

As a law student at the University of Jos in the 90s, I had the privilege of getting to know the resilient and peace-loving people of this area. Their hard work and low income should never be an excuse for them to be denied the protection they so desperately need.

These communities, once known for their tranquillity, now suffer from a state of perpetual fear and anguish. Innocent lives are lost, families are torn apart, and the very fabric of these communities is being eroded.

It is a tragedy that cannot be ignored, and it falls upon your shoulders, as the President and Commander-in-Chief, to act decisively and swiftly.

I implore you, Mr. President, to move beyond mere rhetoric and embrace real action to address this grave situation. It is time to demonstrate your unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all Nigerians.

Establishing a special security and stakeholders committee, comprising community security experts and individuals with deep knowledge of the region, would be a vital step towards finding a lasting solution to this senseless carnage.

This committee should be empowered to investigate and identify the root causes of these brutal attacks. They should work closely with law enforcement agencies to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.

Additionally, the committee should engage with local communities, religious leaders, and other stakeholders to foster dialogue and promote peaceful coexistence.

Mr. President, the people of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi and every Nigerian deserves better. They deserve to live without the constant fear of violence and bloodshed.

I urge you to use the powers vested in the law to protect these vulnerable communities, to restore their faith in the government’s ability to safeguard their lives and property.

Let us not forget our duty as leaders to protect the most vulnerable among us. Let us not allow these acts of violence to define our great nation. Now is the time to rise above political considerations and take a unified stand against this menace.

May we find the courage and wisdom to bring an end to this carnage, and may peace and justice prevail in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, OON, SAN.