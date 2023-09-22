Plateau 2023: Tight security in Jos as tribunal delivers governorship poll judgment

There is heavy presence of security personnel in Jos as the Plateau State Governorship Elections Tribunal delivers judgement.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria who moved round reports that security men were stationed in key locations.

NAN also reports that armed security personnel were particularly stationed at the premises of the State High Court, venue of the judgement.

The Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo, said the deployment of personnel was to ensure security of lives and property.

Alabo, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said: “This is to ensure that the existing peace in the state is not tempered with in any way.

“We are not interested in politics, but to ensure that the peace we are currently enjoying in the state is sustained.

“So, this deployment is not to intimidate anyone, but to ensure nobody take laws into their hands.”

NAN also reports litigants and their lawyers arrived at the tribunal venue as early as 8am.

NAN is also reporting that the judgment is in a petition filed by the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate, Nentawe Yiltwatda.

The petition is challenging the victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the March 18, 2023 election.