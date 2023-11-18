Pipeline vandalism: NSCDC arrests two suspected oil thieves

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested two suspected crude oil thieves over alleged involvement in pipeline vandalism and illegal oil refinery operations in Rivers State.

The Spokesperson of the NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, made this revelation in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Afolabi stated that the suspects were arrested by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad after an intelligence tip-off by well-meaning Nigerians.

He said that recovered from the suspects were one motorcycle; eight illegal refineries, also known as cooking pots, situated at different locations; a welding tongue; and a bottle of crude oil

According to him, also recovered from them included a list containing names of accomplices and a multinational oil company’s truck line points.

Afolabi, however, emphasised that the seized illegal refineries were destroyed at the scenes due to their inability to be moved.

The statement further disclosed that upon interrogation of the suspects, the alleged vandals confessed to have been on their way to refine crude oil illegally obtained after vandalising an oil pipeline belonging to a multinational oil company.

Also Read:

He added that the suspects mentioned the names of five other accomplices who are currently at large.

Afolabi said that the CGsSIS was putting in efforts to ensure the other suspects were arrested and brought in for further interrogation and investigation, after which they will be charged to court.

He reinstated the commitment and resolute readiness of the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, to end the nefarious activities of crude oil theft, illegal dealings in petroleum products and oil pipeline vandalism.