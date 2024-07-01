Pilot survives as NAF helicopter crashes in Kaduna

An helicopter owned by the Nigerian Air Force crashed in the early hours of Monday in Tami village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Daily Trust is reporting.

An eyewitness, who did not want to be mentioned, revealed this to Daily Trust, adding the incident occurred at 5am.

The helicopter, on a routine operational flight, experienced technical difficulties that led to the crash, but the pilot was reported to have successfully ejected himself before the crash.

He was said to be unscathed.

The Nigerian Air Force was yet to issue an official statement on the incident as at press time.