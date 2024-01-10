The Publisher of Ovation magazine, Aare Dele Momodu, has celebrated a former representative of Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, and his wife, Princess Module, on their 30th wedding anniversary.
Momodu, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, did this on his X handle.
He also shared photographs of the younger days of Afikuyomi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, along with his congratulatory messages.
Also Read:
- Photos: See Tokunbo Afikuyomi on his wedding day 30 years ago
- Ortom congratulates Alia over Supreme Court victory
- Edo 2024: Clem Agba picks APC’s nomination form
- Court remands teenager for allegedly stabbing cleric to death in Kano
- Court dissolves seven-year-old ‘loveless’ marriage
He wrote: “Happy 30th wedding anniversary to my dear beloved friend, Brother, Comrade-in-the-struggle SENATOR TOKUNBO AFIKUYOMI and his adorable wife, PRINCESS MODUPE AFIKUYOMI…
“I’m extremely proud of how far you’ve come together.
“Congratulations to you and your wonderful children….”