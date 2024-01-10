Photos: See Tokunbo Afikuyomi on his wedding day 30 years ago

The Publisher of Ovation magazine, Aare Dele Momodu, has celebrated a former representative of Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, and his wife, Princess Module, on their 30th wedding anniversary.

Momodu, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, did this on his X handle.

He also shared photographs of the younger days of Afikuyomi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, along with his congratulatory messages.

He wrote: “Happy 30th wedding anniversary to my dear beloved friend, Brother, Comrade-in-the-struggle SENATOR TOKUNBO AFIKUYOMI and his adorable wife, PRINCESS MODUPE AFIKUYOMI…

“I’m extremely proud of how far you’ve come together.

“Congratulations to you and your wonderful children….”