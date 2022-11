L-R: Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr Akin Oyebode; Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Habitat Adubiaro; Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; Managing Director of Ecobank Plc, Mr. Bolaji Lawal; and Regional Head, Southwest, Angela Akeju; during a visit by the Bank management to the Governor, in Ado-Ekiti… on Tuesday.