Photos as celebrities attend premiere of biopic in honour of President Tinubu in Lagos

Several dignitaries were on hand as the biopic in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, premiered in Lagos.

The biopic was put together by the Lead, Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, featuring a host of star actors and actresses.

Among those who attended the premiere in Lagos were the Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda; members, House of Representatives, Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro; retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Akeem Odumosu; and lead actors and actresses in the biopic.