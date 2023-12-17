Photos as Awujale confers traditional title on El-Rufai

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has conferred the traditional title of Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland on a former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

This was said to be the first title on anyone outside the South West by Awujale in his 64 years reign.

El-Rufai confirmed this in a tweet on his X handle on Friday night, hours before the conferment of the traditional title: “I am pleased to announce that on Saturday, the 16th of December 2023, His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona the Paramount Ruler and Awujale of Ijebuland will honour my brother and confidant Otunba Jimi Lawal with two chieftaincy titles for his contributions to the Ijebu Kingdom and Nigeria, along with his wife Maryam Lawal.

“I also am privileged to be the first Nigerian outside of South-West of Nigeria to be conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Awujale in his nearly 64-year reign.

“I am to be recognised as the Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland.

“I am grateful to Kabiyesi Awujale for the recognition and thank all those who have wished me well for this.”