Peter Obi: If it becomes impossible to change Labour Party, I’ll leave

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has said that despite the fact that he was trying to change the party, he won’t die with it if it becomes impossible.

Obi said this during an engagement with his supporters on his Verified X space, hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday.

The former two-term Amambra State Governor said: “Our engagement is about Nigeria.

“They are trying to change our focus.

“What we want to do is not about Labour Party.

“It is about what the Obidients want to do about Nigeria.

“We are thinking about water, we are thinking about power, we are thinking about employment, thinking about security.

“That should be our focus.

“The other matter we will deal with.

“We were somewhere.

“We didn’t start with Labour.

“I’m a Christian.

“Jesus said: ‘When you go into a city, try to change them, live with them, fast with them. In the end, if you can’t, come out and even wash the sand that is on your shoes.’

“He didn’t say go there and die with them.

“I tell you, I’m making spirited efforts to change them (LP), but I’m not going to die with them.

“That will not stop what we set out to do.

“We will try to change them (LP), if we can’t, we will leave them.

“We will not die with them.”