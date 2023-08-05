Pete Edochie confirms crash of Chioma Chukwuka’s marriage

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie, has confirmed the separation of his colleague, Chioma Chukwuka Akpota, and her estranged husband.

The actress somehow hinted to the public about the crash at a time as all her social media posts ended with maiden name.

She ended her posts with: “Chioma Chukwuka.”

Despite the rumoured separation, the movie star failed to debunk or confirm the reports about her marriage.

Appearing in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Edochie frowned at the increase in divorce in the Nollywood industry.

The veteran actor said he was shocked by the news of Chukwuka’s broken marriage, stressing that people must understand that the marriage union is for better or worse.

He said: “If you come to our Industry today, most of our ladies who got married two to three years ago have all left their husbands.

“I was shocked that Chioma Chukwuka had left her husband, Ireti Doyle, Tonto Dikeh.

“You take a vow when you are going to get married for better or worse, not for better or out.

“You will always think it’s greener on the other side.

“That is the mistake we all make.”

Speaking about some of the ladies that have played his daughters in movies, Edochie said he loves Genevieve Nnaji the most because she is exceptionally brilliant.

He said: “Of all the girls who had played my daughter in films, somehow it is Genevieve Nnaji I love most.

“I look at her as my daughter and she also sees me as a father.

“She is an exceptionally brilliant lady.

“I have not heard of her lately ever since.

“I heard she is a little disturbed mentally.

“I don’t know whether it is true or false.

“I hope that one day she calls me and says I am ok.”