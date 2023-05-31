PEPC: Atiku, PDP tender documents in defence of their petition

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 elections in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, along with the party on Tuesday in Abuja opened their case at the Presidential Election Petitions Court by tendering documents to support their petition.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that one of the documents tendered by counsel to the petitioners, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), was the Form EC 8E, which is the final declaration of winners result.

Jegede also tendered the Bimodal Voters Accreditation Systems Machines report from all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He also tendered the Independent National Electoral Commission-certified documents in respect of number of registered voters as well as number of Permanent Voter Cards collected in all the 36 states and the FCT.

Having tendered the documents, the Chairman of the Court, Justice Haruna Tsammani, admitted them in evidence.

Justice Tsammani subsequently adjourned the case until Wednesday for continuation of proceedings.

NAN reports that Abubakar and the PDP approached the PEPC challenging the declaration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The former Vice President urged the court to declare him winner of the election or in the alternative to cancel the election and order a fresh election due to alleged irregularities that marred the poll in thousands of polling units.