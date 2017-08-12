Pension: Military fulfils payment of third quarter 33% arrears

The Nigerian Military Pensions Board has paid the Third Quarter 33 per cent pension arrears.

The Public Relations Officer, MPB, Squadron Leader Ikenna Ezendu, disclosed on Saturday that this is part of Federal Government’s effort to fulfill its agreement with military pensioners in 2014.

Ezendu said it was agreed that 33 per centpension arrears owed to military pensioners will be paid on quarterly basis for three years.

“This is to inform our esteem pensioners that Military Pensions Board has paid third quarter 33% pension arrears,” he said.

He said the payment, which commenced since 2014 on quarterly basis, will be completed by fourth quarter of 2017.