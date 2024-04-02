Pedestrian dies as vehicles collide in Lagos

A collision involving a commercial Toyota Hiace bus, fully loaded with pepper and other perishable items, and two other Volkswagen commercial buses left a male pedestrian dead in Lagos on Tuesday.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Adebayo Taofiq confirmed the accident in a statement in Lagos.

Taofiq noted that the multiple fatal accident occurred at Ketu, by Demurin Junction inward Kosofe, Lagos, around 6.45 a.m.

He noted that another trapped female passenger inside one of the Volkswagen commercial buses was rescued by LASTMA personnel and immediately handed over to officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

He said that a commercial bus driver was immediately apprehended by LASTMA personnel, and policemen from Alapere Police Station provided security backup during the rescue operations.

The spokesperson said that LASTMA Olawaye Olugbenga (Head, Zone 32 Ketu) who led the rescue operations confirmed that his team immediately evacuated all commercial buses involved in the multiple accident.

He said that this was to pave way for unhindered vehicular movement inward Kosofe, Mile 12 area.

Taofiq quoted the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki to have appealed to pedestrians to always stay at government designated bus stops to board commercial buses.

He also warned both commercial and private car drivers to stop exceeding speed limits and ensure their vehicles are properly checked before embarking on any journey within or outside Lagos.