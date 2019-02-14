Peace Accord excites EU

The European Union has expressed satisfaction with the signing of Peace Accord by presidential candidates ahead of the February 16, election.

The Head of EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS and EU Ambassador to Nigeria Ketil Karlsen, said this in a tweet at the organisation twitter account @EUinNigeria accessed by the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

NAN reports that top presidential candidates had on Wednesday signed a peace accord pledging to ensure a violence-free election.

He said: “To the presidential candidates, I wish to stress that your pledge for peace today is vital. Words count, and people will listen to what you say. So by making your word count for the good, what you said today is that Nigerian is greater than any of us.

“As true leaders, accepting the will of the people can never be a defeat. Our hope is that this message of peace will resonate in all four corners of Nigeria, while clearly expressing to all Nigerians that they can come out and vote peacefully on Saturday.

“EU is proud to be part of the process leading to the signing of the Peace Accord by presidential candidates going into Saturday’s election. We don’t support a particular party or candidate; instead, we support the democratic process.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress, candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party were among those who signed the peace accord.

A previous accord had been signed by the presidential candidates. Wednesday’s event took place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The chairman of the national peace committee, former Military Head of State, Retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, said the committee decided to organise the accord in order to ensure peaceful conduct of all election in the country.