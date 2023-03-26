PDP National Chairman suspended for anti-party activities

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party festered on Sunday as the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was suspended by his Igyorov Ward in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

The suspension of Senator Ayu, who was accused of anti-party activities, was contained in a resolution by the Ward.

This came at the end of their meeting.

The resolution was read by the Secretary of Igyorov Council Ward, Banger Dooyum.

The suspension of Ayu came few days after the National Working Committee of the PDP dragged the Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, before the National Disciplinary Committee of the party and suspended former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and erstwhile Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, among others.

Ayu’s suspension on Sunday followed a vote of no confidence passed in him by his ward.

The resolution said: “The Peoples Democratic Party Executive Committee of Igyorov council ward of Gboko local government area in Benue state has passed a vote of no confidence on the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspended him from the party.”

Dooyum, while reading the resolution of the Ward Executive, said: “He (Ayu) was involved in anti-party activities making the PDP to lose at his ward and local government along with his allies who also didn’t vote at the Governorship Election.”

He was also accused of not paying his annual dues as enshrined by the party’s constitution.

It will be recalled that shortly after Ortom was referred to the National Disciplinary Committee of the PDP for anti-party activities by the National Working Committee of the PDP chaired by Ayu, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had dared the national leadership of the PDP, declaring that his Benue State counterpart will not appear before the committee.

Wike equally described the suspension of Fayose and others for anti-party activities by the NWC of the PDP as a nullity.

Wike, in the statement, said: “I want to state clearly and let members of the party and Nigerians hear it clearly, the National Working Committee made up of Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who they say is the Chairman of the party; Sam Anyanwu, the national secretary and other members of NWC, cannot suspend Ayo Fayose, not to talk about referring governor Ortom to national disciplinary committee.”

Wike explained that the decision of the NWC to refer Ortom to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee is the height of all insult.

He said: “Referring a governor to your so-called national disciplinary committee is the height of all insult, and we will not take it. Therefore, be ready for whatever you see as far as this our party is concerned.”

He stated emphatically that Ortom will not appear before the PDP National Disciplinary Committee.

According to him: “Governor Ortom, who has stood firm for the unity of this country, Governor Ortom who has come out openly to say that Nigeria must be one is not the type you will say you’ll refer to that your kangaroo committee.”

The Rivers State Governor said if anyone deserves to be suspended from the party, that person is Ayu, who he accused of contravening the PDP constitution on the zoning of elective and appointive offices.

He added: “If there is any person deserving suspension, it should be you (Ayu), who played anti party by refusing to obey the constitution of the party on zoning of political offices as is required.

“So, whoever tells you that you can suspend people, please tell the person that he is not serious.

“If you are talking of anti-party, it is you who could not even deliver your unit, deliver your ward that is involved.

“Because of the fraudulent activities you are involved in, people have lost hope in you. That is why you cannot win your unit, win your ward.”

Governor Wike cautioned Ayu and the NWC to desist from threatening the G-5 Governors and members of the Integrity Group with suspension.

According to him, Ayu has, by his recent action, opened up a new chapter of political war in the party.

“You cannot cage any of us. Ortom will not appear before any of your so-called disciplinary committee. Ayodele Fayose will also never appear before any disciplinary committee,” he vowed.