The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has constituted a Screening Appeal Panel ahead of its primaries for Anambra governorship election.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Akobundu said the party approved the nomination of former Imo governor Achike Udenwa as the Chairman of the panel, and Uzo Azubuike as the Secretary.

“The panel will consider appeals arising from the screening exercise of the Anambra Gubernatorial Primary Election,” the party said.

Akobundu said that the panel would sit on May 19 at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the other members of the panel include Amb. Taofik Arapaja, Theophilus Shan, Chief Dan Orbih and Dr Emmanuel Bovoa.

The others are Chief Ali Odefa, Dr Aminu Abdullahi, Owoidighe Ekpoatai, Zakari Ningi, Sen. Danjuma Laah, Omolola Ajueyisi and Hon. Johnbull Shekau.