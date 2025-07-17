52nd AAAN AGM/Congress begins in Oyo State

The 52nd Annual General Meeting and Congress of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) begins on Thursday (today) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It will together key stakeholders from Nigeria’s advertising and marketing ecosystem for three days of industry-defining dialogue, networking, and celebration.

The event, which will take place at JAGZ Hotel in the Iyaganku area of Ibadan, has as its theme: “Charting Bold Paths Forward.”

According to a statement by the organisers, the theme reflects the industry’s collective commitment to innovation, resilience, and transformative leadership in a fast-changing environment.

The AGM/Congress will begin with a fireside chat at 7pm with Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, the Director-General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

The main conference will be held on Friday, with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State scheduled to declare it open.

Also Read:

Makinde will be joined by dignitaries including the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi.

They are expected to drive high-level conversations around policy, regulation, and the future of the creative economy.

A major highlight of the day will be keynote addresses from Idowu Akinde, CEO of Impact Hub Lagos; and Bolanle Osotule, GM, Brand Marketing and Advertising at Airtel Nigeria.

This will be followed by a high-level panel discussion moderated by Oluwatobi Williams, Creative Director at 7even Interactive.

Panelists expected at the session include Damola Richard Salvador, MD/CEO, Digisplash Limited; Dr. Seun Fakorede, Executive Adviser, Youth and Sports to the Oyo State Governor; Josiah Akinola, Senior Category and Channel Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc; and George Onukwu, Executive Director, TBWA/Concept.

According to AAAN President, Lanre Adisa, the theme of this year’s congress is a direct response to the shifting terrain of marketing communications.

Adisa said: “The business landscape is changing fast.

“And while some see disruption, we see opportunity.

“The future belongs to agencies bold enough to rethink, retool, and reimagine the value they bring.”

The final day of the AGM/Congress will be dedicated to governance and reflection.

After team bonding and a breakfast session, the Business Session will begin, featuring updates on AAAN’s leadership, financial reports, and induction of new members.

Three agency presentations by Noor Takaful Insurance, Conduit Plus, and Retinaad Limited will also take place.

The event will close with a Gala and Awards Night, where advertising professionals will be celebrated for excellence in the industry.

Attendees will don traditional aso oke attire, and special awards such as So Your Kolo’s Best Dressed will also be presented.

Post Views: 15