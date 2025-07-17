Egbe Akomolede ati Asa Yoruba announces 49th ANC

The Egbe Akomolede ati Asa Yoruba Nigeria has announced details of its 49th Annual National Conference and General Meeting.

The details were contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chairman and General Secretary, Alhaji Tiamiyu M. Adeoye and Adeyemi Dauda Talubi.

According to the Principal Officers of association, the ANC and General Meeting will be held at Anglican Heritage City, Oke-Iyanu, Bishop’s Office, Ilesa, Osun State.

Adeoye and Talubi gave the dates for the events are August 3 to 7, 2025.

Egbe Akomolede ati Asa Yoruba Naijiria is a national professional association which strives to improve the quality of teaching and learning of Yoruba language, literature and culture in schools and colleges.

Active and practicing teachers of Yoruba language in secondary schools, technical colleges, colleges of education and other tertiary institutions throughout the federation will be attending the Conference.

Institutions and bodies that are involved in the educational policy, curriculum development and implementation in the country like the West African Examination Council, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, Ministry of Education, publishing companies, and those that are actively involved in the functional use of Yoruba language like media houses and cultural centres are also sponsoring participants to the conference.

The theme of 2025 National Conference is: “The use of Yoruba language as a medium of instruction in the teaching, learning of science and technology in primary and secondary schools.”

The Conference will be declared open by the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, on August 3, 2025.

Important personalities expected at the conference include Jimoh Buraimoh as the Chairman of the Day; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; National Patron and Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Clement Adesoji Haastrup, Ajimoko III; other monarchs in Osun State; Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon; Professor George Olusola Ajibade of the Obafemi Awolowo University, who is to give a keynote address.

Award of excellence and chieftaincy titles will be given to some prominent personalities.

Among those to receive awards and titles as patrons of the association are Governor Adeleke; Osun State Commissioner of Education, Hon. Diipo Eluwole; Director General/Permanent Secretary of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, Jolaade Igbaroola; Barrister Teslim Olanrewaju Akinsola from Abuja; Chief Victoria Modupe Faseru; and Elizabeth Olubunmi Ademola from the United States of America.

The statement said individuals and organisations keenly interested in the development and advancement of Yoruba language, literature and culture are also cordially invited to the conference, which will feature lectures on important aspects of Yoruba language studies.

