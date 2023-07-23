PDP chides Alia for attending Appeal Court President’s son memorial

828 828

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chided Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue for attending the remembrance mass of the son of the President of Appeal Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem in Jos.

The PDP said this in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom on Sunday in Makurdi.

“It has been reliably gathered that Alia, yesterday attended the one year remembrance mass in honour of late Paeke Shepnaan, the son of the President, Appeal Court.

“PDP in Benue views this with deep suspicion for the very fact that the governor is having his election challenged by our great party before the Benue State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi.

Also Read:

“PDP is aware that the President of the Court of Appeal appoints the Judges who sit on the various election petition tribunals.

“The party has no reason to doubt the integrity of the president and those judges, the same cannot be said of Alia,” Iortyom said.

He warned the governor against acts that might tamper with the course of justice at the tribunal.

He reiterated that any attempt by the governor to tamper with justice at the tribunal would be stoutly resisted through every lawful means available to the party.