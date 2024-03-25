Paris 2024: Waldrum invites Ajibade, Oshoala, Nnadozie, 19 others for Banyana

Coach Randy Waldrum has extended invitations to captain Rasheedat Ajibade, US-based Africa queen Asisat Oshoala and high-riding goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie among a group of 22 players for the two-legged Paris Olympics final qualifying fixture against South Africa next month.



Saudi Arabia-based defender Ashley Plumptre and veteran rearguard Osinachi Ohale are also called, as well as youthful midfielder Deborah Abiodun, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo and Uchenna Kanu.



There are recalls for 2019 World Cup star Chidinma Okeke and veteran forward Chiwendu Ihezuo, and a first invitation for U20 defender Shukurat Oladipo.

The Super Falcons are at home for the first leg scheduled for Friday, 5th April at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja before flying to Pretoria for the return at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, 9th April. The winner over two legs will earn one of Africa’s two tickets to this year’s Women’s Olympic Football Tournament, with Zambia and Morocco to clash for the other ticket on the same dates.



Waldrum has also kept faith with regulars like wing-back Michelle Alozie, midfield lynchpins Christy Ucheibe and Halimatu Ayinde, and forward Gift Monday.



ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:



Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Linda Jiwuaku (Bayelsa Queens)



Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Portland Thorns FC, USA); Chidinma Okeke (Mynavi Sendai Ladies, Japan)



Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)



Forwards: Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Changchun FC, China); Ifeoma Onumonu (SLC Utah, USA); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Chiwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico)