Parents arrested after three-year-old dies of starvation

Three-year-old dies of starvation

A murder investigation has been launched on the parents of a three-year-old child who died of starvation in Austria.

Police in the western Austrian state of Tyrol said on Wednesday that emergency services were informed of the child’s death in the district of Kufstein, near the border to Germany, earlier on Monday.

“According to preliminary autopsy results, the child died due to severe malnutrition,” the police said.

The parents, Austrian nationals aged 25 and 26, were arrested, while their three surviving children aged between one and six were placed in the care of child welfare services.

dpa/NAN.