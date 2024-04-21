Pan-Igbo group hails Dangote Group for reducing diesel price

A pan-Igbo group, Ndigbo Unity Forum, has commended the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and his management for reducing the price of diesel from N1,600 to N,1000 per litre.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that diesel is the major fuel used by heavy duty vehicles and power generating sets.

The President of NUF, Augustine Chukwudum, told NAN on Sunday in Enugu that Dangote’s timely response to the suffering of masses of Nigerians going through hell to get a meal a day “is highly commendable”.

According to Chukwudum, Nigerians need to appreciate the patriotism of Dangote since what he has done will go a long way in reducing prices of goods, especially foodstuff, which has gone out of the reach of the poor.

He called on Nigerians, who wish and pray always for the betterment of the country to appreciate and thank God for answering their prayer through Dangote’s move.

He said: “It is clear that if Dangote Refinery starts fully and gets all the crude oil needed from Nigeria, the prices of petrol, kerosene and diesel will further reduce.

“We commend President Bola Tinubu for being a listening president and supporting the Dangote Group on our crude oil needs.

“We appeal to Tinubu to encourage Dangote by providing the company with crude oil at a reduced rate as we have been demanding.”

Also Read:

Chukwudum said this move and subsequent further reduction would bring industries in comatose back to life, jobs created for unemployed youths and reduction in crime as well.

He added: “We call on governors of oil-producing Anambra, Imo and Abia States to bring investors, who shall build refineries in each of the states to refine thousands of barrels of crude in commercial quantities.”