Palliatives: Agege LG shares food items, cash to residents

The Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State has distributed food items, with cash grants of N5000 each, to residents to cushion the effects of removal of fuel subsidy.

The Council Chairman, Ganiyu Egunjobi, had also empowered 250 youths with N10,000 monthly allowances.

Egunjobi said that the palliatives, worth about N50 million, were meant to be shared among the poorest of the poor in the communities.

“We urge the distributors to discharge their duties with the fear of God and ensure the beneficiaries are mostly those facing food crisis,” he said.

He said that the items comprised 200 bags of rice, beans and garri, which were to be shared among each ward, with the help of community leaders .

According to him, those involved in the sharing include: Community Development Associations, National Union of Teachers, security personnel, traders and artisans.

“A monitoring team consisting of Councillors and Supervisors is also in place to ensure even distribution of both the food items and the cash grants,” he said.

Egunjobi said though this may not have addressed food insecurity, it was an intervention that was necessary at this challenging time.

“These palliatives are the council’s own widow’s mite, we are still waiting for that of the federal government.

“We will continue to do our bit by extending our hand of assistance to Agege residents and business operators,” he said.

The Chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC), Agege Local Government, Omodele Moruf, in his remarks, thanked the Council Chairman for the palliatives.

He said the items would go a long way to bring relief to the residents, with the present economic hardship.

Moruf said that effective measures had been put in place to ensure the items were distributed among the vulnerable within the community.

The President, People Living With Disability in Agege Local Government Sekinat Abolaji, also thanked the Chairman for the palliatives for the vulnerable at the grassroots.

Abolaji said that her members were also part of the distributors of the palliatives, which made it easier for them to benefit from the gesture.