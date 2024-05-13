Apostle Achudume congratulates Oladunjoye on chieftaincy title

The Lead Pastor of Victory Bible Church, Lagos, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, has congratulated the Senior Consultant on Media to the Ogun State Governor, Tunde Oladunjoye on being conferred with the chieftaincy title of Onigegewura of Ijebuland by the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Alaiyeluwa Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The man of God greeted Oladunjoye in a congratulatory letter dated 9th May, 2024.

Apostle Achudume said, “I am absolutely delighted to extend my warmest congratulations to you on your new chieftaincy title by the Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, His Royal Highness, Oba Awujale as the Onigegewura of Ijebu with all the rights, honours, privileges and responsibilities appertaining thereto.

“This is noteworthy and it marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in your life, and I am delighted to witness it. You are a man driven by vision, a believer in truth and fairness. When you believe in a vision or a cause, you put all you have into it.

“Your dedication, wisdom and unwavering commitment have undoubtedly played a significant role in your appointment. As you step into this role, I have no doubt that you will continue to serve with grace, integrity and a deep sense of responsibility.

“May your reign be distinct, marked with compassion, progress and positive impact. I know such honour comes with responsibility, but I am confident that you will carry it with grace and honour.

“Remember that leadership is not just about privilege, it’s about service. May you lead with empathy, inspire unity and contribute to the betterment of your people and the land.

“Once again, congratulations on this remarkable achievement. I pray for good health, sound mind and divine strength to accomplish your goals.”