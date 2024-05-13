Kano Police to probe death of custom officer

Kano State Police Command on Monday said it has commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a Custom Officer, CSC Abdullahi Abdulwahab Magaji.

According to reports, Magaji, an officer serving in Abuja and a resident of Farm Centre Quarters in Kano was alleged to have committed suicide by shooting himself with a Pump Action Gun.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson of the Kano command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, however, said the commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini has ordered for a detailed investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of Magaji.

“On 06/05/2024 at about 12pm, report was received that a Custom Officer, one CSC Abdullahi Abdulwahab Magaji, serving in Abuja, and a resident of Farm Centre Quarters in Kano allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a Pump Action Gun.

“The Crime-scene Police Team was led by the Farm Centre Division Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Ibrahim Abubakar. The feedback on what the team observed prompted the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, to order for detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death,” Haruna stated.

Similarly, the PPRO disclosed further that the command is also launching investigation into the cause of death of two youths during a rivalry clash between thuggery groups.

“Also, on 12th May, 2024 at about 11am, there was a report that armed groups of hoodlums had engaged in heavy fights at Darmanawa Quarters Kano, consequent upon which teams of Policemen responded and dispersed them.

“On inquiry, It was discovered that one Muhammad Barde, aged 59, of Darmanawa Quarters Kano organised a Gangi Event for the upcoming wedding of his children and the thugs took advantage where they engaged in supremacy fights that resulted in causing injuries to three (03) persons and damages to some innocent passerby motor vehicles.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police ordered the arrest of the organiser Mohamed Barde of which he along with other two suspects are in police custody with investigation ongoing.

“The fight escalated a few hours later that led to several weapons display by the armed hoodlums and confrontation with other security personnel that responded to calm the situation.

“This led to the death of one Sadiq Abdulkadir, aged 23 years old, of Darmanawa Quarters, and Muhammad Sani, aged 22 years, of Sallari Quarters, Kano.

“The police is currently conducting full scale investigation on both circumstances of which the details will be made public,” SP Haruna added.