Breaking: Melinda Gates resigns from Gates Foundation

Melinda French Gates has resigned from her position as the Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The resignation, which becomes effective from June 6, 2024, was made known on Monday by Melinda on social media.

Melinda, who is now divorced from Bill Gates, said in a statement shared across her social media accounts: “I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequities around the world.”

According to information in the media space, Melinda will receive $12.5 billion to continue her charitable work outside of the foundation.

This is based on the divorce agreement she had with Bill Gates.