Pa Falodun dies at 102

The death has been announced of Pa Emmanuel Anthony Falodun in Iluomoba Ekiti, Ekiti State.

According to a statement by his family, Pa Falodun passed on peacefully in the early hours of Monday, August 5, 2024 at the age of 102.

Pa Falodun was born in 1922 into the family of High Chief Opoto Ugbologan in Iluomoba-Ekiti while his mother was from the family of High Chief Odunro in Igbemo Ekiti.

Pa Falodun lost his father very early in life and because of this, he spent his early life at his mother’s hometown in Igbemo Ekiti.

He started schooling at St Columbus’s Catholic Primary School, Igbemo-Ekiti in 1938 and thereafter proceeded to St George’s Catholic Primary School, Agere, Ado-Ekiti where he completed and bagged his standard six certificate in 1945.

He got appointment as a teacher in 1947 and started a career in teaching at St. Peter’s Catholic Primary School, Oye-Ekiti. He rose through the ladder to become the Headmaster of St Williams’ Catholic Primary School, Igbemo-Ekiti in 1956.

Pa Falodun joined the Local Government Service Commission in 1957 as a Clerical Assistant in Ado District Council, He rose through the rungs of the professional ladder to become the Treasurer in Ikole Local Government where he retired from government service meritoriously in1984.

Pa Falodun later joined politics as a member of the National Republican Convention and became the Vice-chairman of Ekiti East Local Government from 1991 to 1993.

According to the statement, Pa Falodun’s burial has been slated for September 19 and 20 in Iluomoba Ekiti.

In the burial arrangement, there will be lying in state and Christian wake on September 19 at his residence, Fesojaye Lodge, Ijan Road, Iluomoba Ekiti by 5pm.

The following day, September 20, a funeral service will take place at St Michael’s Catholic Church, Odo Oro Quarters, Iluomoba Ekiti while his body will be committed to mother earth at his residence later.

Entertainment of guests has been slated for St Michael Primary School field, Awolowo Road, Iluomoba Ekiti immediately after interment.

Pa Falodun was survived by his wife, Madam Esther Falodun and children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

