Governor Alia directs security agents to rescue kidnapped medical students 

Governor Hyacinth Alia has directed security agencies in the state to intensify efforts and ensure the safe release of no fewer than 20 medical students that were abducted in the state.

The directive was contained in a statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula on Saturday in Makurdi.

According to the statement, the governor condemned in strong terms the abduction of the student doctors who are from University of Maiduguri and University of Jos.

The students were ambushed and taken away by gunmen along Otukpo-Enugu highway, while on their way to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) Annual Convention in Enugu State, on Thursday evening.

Governor Alia warned the criminal elements operating within the state to find another base, as his administration will not rest on its oars to stamp out all forms of criminality in the state.

