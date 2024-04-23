Oyo LG honours Archbishop Ladigbolu, names road after late father, Akee Obayanritan 

Authorities of Oyo West Local Government Area of Oyo State have approved the naming of the defunct Western Nigeria Tobacco Company Road in Oyo town after late Prince Akee Obayanritan Ladigbolu, father of renowned cleric and Chairman, Oyo Metropolitan Development Association, Archbishop Emeritus Ayo Ladigbolu.

The title, Obayanritan, was first conferred on Ereola Adewuyi by Alaafin Siyanbola Onikepe Ladigbolu I.

Obayanritan was the official guardian of late Prince Akee Obayanritan Ladigbolu, the only surviving son of Ayaba(Queen) Apewo.

Queen Apewo was reputed to be the favourite of Alaafin Ladigbolu I and the one responsible for bathing the legendary king with the mysterious ‘Ajidewe’ soap, believed to be the source of his perpetual youthfulness and longevity.

Prince Akee Obayanritan died on February 7, 1973.

The naming of the road, originally opened up by Archbishop Ladigbolu since 1983, is contained in a letter signed by the chairman of the local government, Akeem Babatunde Salami, dated March 27, 2024.

The letter says the naming of the road was done in recognition of Ladigbolu’s “past efforts and contributions to the progress and development of Oyo and environs”.

The letter, titled: ‘Approval of Naming of Road,’ reads, “I wish to refer to your letter dated 4th November 2023 in respect of a longstanding request for road naming and graciously approve that Your Lordship be honoured with the naming of the road that stretches from Tobacco Junction and terminates at Dacamca Junction as Obayanritan Apewo Road as requested, please.

“The naming of this road after your Lordship’s preferred individual has been approved in recognition of your past efforts and contributions to the progress and development of Oyo town and environs.

“In essence, you’re not expected to pay a dime to the coffers of this local government in respect of the road naming, please.”

The letter also enjoined Ladigbolu to reciprocate the gesture with his “continued contribution to the development of the town and environs”.