Oyo applauds Ogbomoso chef attempting Guinness World Record

Oyo State Government has cheered the Ogbomoso-born chef, Prince Tope Adebayo, popularly called Tope Maggie, who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking by an individual.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade led a team to the potential champion’s kitchen within the premises of the Ogbomoso Recreation Club on Tuesday.

The current record holder, an Irish chef, Alan Fisher, won the competition by cooking for 119 hours 57 minutes, a few weeks ago.

He was outdone by Tope Maggie who has had marathon cooking for over 135 hours at the time of filing this report as he approaches his 200-hour mark.

Prince Dotun Oyelade who witnessed the moment Tope Maggie hit the 116th hour in the kitchen, described the attempt as a remarkable demonstration of the resilient spirit of youths in Oyo State.

Prince Oyelade chatted briefly with Tope Maggie to boost his morale, after which he was offered a taste of some of the chef’s meals.

He urged youths across the country, who have been rooting for Tope Maggie on social media, not to relent in sending their wishes, stressing that the global record would be a collective win.

An elated Prince Dotun Oyelade said, “this is exactly what Governor Seyi Makinde had in mind when he added ‘Civic Orientation’ to the Ministry of Information, galvanizing the youths; focus, hardwork and determination are all parts of the embodiment of this administration’s package for the younger ones and this is the mentality that Governor Makinde adopts for his acclaimed good governance in the state.”

Prince Oyelade who had known Tope Maggie from his infancy was warmly welcomed by the mother of the potential new champion, Margaret Adebayo, also known as Mama Maggie, who’s also a caterer.

Tope Maggie began the journey to world fame last week Thursday at 6:30pm and is expected to meet the 200 hours by the early hours of Friday.

Effectively, the new cuisine master has hardly slept for five days now.