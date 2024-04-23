Oyebanji hails Alebiosu’s appointment as acting MD/CEO First Bank

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated Olusegun Alebiosu on his elevation as the Acting Managing Director/ CEO of First Bank plc by the bank’s board.

Alebiosu who was until the appointment, the Executive Director, Chief Risk Officer and Executive Compliance Officer of the Bank takes over from Dr Adesola Adeduntan.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, congratulated Alebiosu, describing the new position as a befitting cap to his illustrious career and meritorious service to the financial institution.

The Governor described the Omuo-Ekiti born banker as a thoroughbred professional who rose to the peak of his career through hard work and commitment to excellence and innovation.

Governor Oyebanji said he is convinced that the new Acting Managing Director possesses the track record, experience and expertise to successfully drive the Bank’s development agenda.

In wishing Alebiosu a successful tenure, Governor Oyebanji prayed that God would grant him wisdom and speed needed to take the bank to a new level of greatness.

“I convey the best wishes of the Government and good people of Ekiti State to one of our stars, Mr Olusegun Alebiosu on his appointment as the Acting Managing Director of First Bank plc. This, no doubt, is a recognition of his capacity and competence. We wish him a successful tenure that would be characterised by irreversible progress for the bank,” the Governor added.