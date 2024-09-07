Oyebanji, Fayemi others bid farewell to ex-commissioner 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Friday led other dignitaries, including the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adeoye Aribasoye to pay last respect to a former Commissioner in the state, the late Chief Victoria Titilayo Ojo at Odo Ayedun Ekiti.

Ojo, a respected leader of the party, was a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism during the Otunba Niyi Adebayo led-administration between 1999 and 2003.

Speaking at the burial service held at the Sir Remi Omotoso Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Odo Ayedun Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji said the deceased was a great woman of substance who left an enduring legacy in both professional and private life.

The Governor, who described the late Ojo as not just a public servant but a woman of great character, whose value of integrity, dedication, hard work stood throughout her career, said the deceased’s dedication to humanitarian causes extended beyond her official duties.

He noted that the deceased’s selflessness and compassion were qualities that endeared her to the people of the state.

Also Read

While consoling the husband, children and the family of the deceased, the Governor urged them to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a fulfilled life in the service to God and humanity.

“I know this is very painful. But the Bible tells us that in all circumstances, we should praise God. Mummy has been a mother to me since 1999. And, it’s a personal loss to me as a person, but I thank God. When I woke up this morning, I was just thinking about her and giving glory to God for her life,” the Governor said.

In his homily titled “shall we still meet in the kingdom of God”? The Bishop of Ayedun Diocese of the Methodist Church of Nigeria,Rt Revd. Titus Ilori Omoniyi, described the deceased as a lover of peace, charitable to the work of God and His people and a devoted Christian who did everything possible to support her community.

Post Views: 0