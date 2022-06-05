Owo bomb blast: Aare Gani Adams condemns attack

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has condemned Sunday attack on worshippers of Owo Catholic Church, where many were feared killed as several others sustained life-threatening injuries.

Aare Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the incident was ungodly, and capable of threatening the foundation and existence of Nigeria.

He described the perpetrators of the gory attack as evil, saying they have sinned against God and should be ready to face the wrath of the most high God.

Expressing concern on the spate of insecurity across the country, the Yoruba generalissimo insisted that the Federal Government had failed in its efforts to secure the country, wondering why it has become a crime to go to church to worship.

“Cases of Boko Haram and bandits and other criminal elements always attacking churches and mosques have simply showed the failures of the government. It has also exposed the crass incompetence of Nigeria’s leaders and the security apparatus.

“Reports at my disposal showed clearly that the attackers actually disguised as worshippers of the church, planted an explosive device within the church premises and carried out their evil attack on innocent worshippers.

“They later kidnapped the Reverend Father, leaving worshippers cold dead in the pool of their blood.”

The criminals, according to reports, did not come with vehicles, they hijacked a vehicle on the road to convey their victims.

“Meanwhile, owner of the hijacked vehicle had gone to Owo A. Division to report the incident, even as all the roads in the ancient town had reportedly been deserted as people had stayed off the roads.

“The Federal Government must rise to its responsibility, begin thorough investigation into the attack and also bring the perpetrators of this gory incident to book. Investigation into the Owo Catholic bomb attack should not be swept under the carpet. Those that carried out the attack are not ghosts, they must be apprehended immediately.”

While condoling with the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ajibade Ogunoye, Iba Gani Adams, however, urged the governor not to relent in his efforts to secure the state, saying Ondo state will not succumb to the will of criminals that are ready to truncate the peace of the state.

“The video clips and pictures of the deadly attack on worshippers could best be imagined. Such attack would definitely not happen in a saner clime where there is effective security. It would not happen in a country where lives of the citizens are precious to the government.

“However, at this somber time, I feel the pain even as I condole with the governor, the royal father, the good people of Owo town, especially, those that have lost their loved ones to this cruel attack. The attack is a condemnable act, and a sad one for that matter. It is an attempt to destabilize the state and make life unbearable to the people.”