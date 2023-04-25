Over three million Nigerians live in Sudan, one is country’s richest man

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has disclosed that no fewer than three million Nigerians are residing in war torn Sudan.

Dabiri-Erewa, who spoke in a tweet on her Twitter handle, said one of the Nigerians is the richest man in the country.

Speaking to a tweet on enquires on the state of Nigerians in the war ravaged country, the former member of the House of Representatives said: “We have well over 3 million resident there.

“Even more, but let me just put it at that estimate.

“The richest person in Sudan is a Nigerian.”

Dabiri-Erewa further said Nigeria will not only rescue its Diplomats and their families from Sudan, but thousands of students in the country.

She stated: “British diplomats! What about the over 3000 British citizens resident there?

“Complaining!

“We will not rescue only our diplomats and families and leave our thousands of students.

“All will be back.

“Safely!

“By God’s grace.”