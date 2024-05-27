Over 100 suspected hoodlums attack Lagos police station

In a distressing incident that occurred on Monday, no fewer than 100 hoodlums reportedly stormed the Ipaja Police Station.

According to reports, the attack resulted in a gun battle between the thugs and police officers during which several of the thugs who launched the attack were killed.

The incident caused fear among residents as the attack resulted in a subsequent exchange of gunfire.

It was learnt that Police personnel have been dispatched to the area for reinforcement.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the situation has been curtailed.

“The situation has been curtailed but no arrest has been made yet,” Hundeyin stated.