Otedola hails DJ Cuppy for representing ‘us brilliantly’ at meeting with King Charles

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has hailed DJ Cuppy for representing “us brilliantly” at the meeting with King Charles II at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom.

The businessman hailed DJ Cuppy, his daughter, who was born Florence Otedola, in a post on his X handle on Sunday.

Otedola, who shared DJ Cuppy’s photograph with King Charles III during the event alongside his write up, said: “Our @CuppyMusic is going places!

“His Majesty King Charles III invited Ms Cuppy to Buckingham Palace, and she represented us brilliantly 👍🏾🇳🇬.

“Congratulations on your new role as a King’s Trust International Ambassador.”